Caprese Pizza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pizza Dough

1 cup warm water

1 (1/4 oz.) packet active dry yeast

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

2 1/2 cups all-purpose or whole wheat flour

1 tablespoon honey

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

Pizza

3 tablespoons pizza sauce or olive oil

8 oz. fresh mozzarella, sliced or shredded

1 large tomato, sliced

1/4 cup loosely packed fresh basil, torn (divided)

1/4 balsamic glaze (optional)

Salt and Pepper, to taste

If making the pizza dough, in the bowl of a stand mixer, combine warm water, yeast, and sugar. Stir and let sit until the yeast starts to foam and bubble, about 5-10 minutes. Using the dough hook, turn the mixer on low and slowly add half of the flour, olive oil, honey, and salt. Once flour is combined, add the remaining flour. Once dough starts to form, increase speed to medium. Mix for 3-5 minutes, until well combined.

Remove the dough from the mixer and place on a floured counter. Knead a few times to form a ball. Place dough in a greased bowl, cover loosely with a towel, and let rise for 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.

If using homemade dough, roll dough into a 12-14” round. Place on a pizza pan or pizza stone. Spread the bottom of the dough with either pizza sauce or olive oil. Top with mozzarella cheese, tomato slices and half of the basil.

Bake for 16-20 minutes or until crust is golden brown. Remove pizza from oven and let cool for 5 minutes before slicing. Garnish with remaining basil and drizzle balsamic glaze, if using. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Pieology