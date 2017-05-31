University of Utah announces first 2017 football game times
SALT LAKE CITY – The game times and TV selections for the first University of Utah football games of 2017 have been announced.
Five Utah games were picked for early selection including home games:
- North Dakota on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 5:30 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network
- San Jose State on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. MT on ESPN2
- UCLA on Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. MT on FS1
Utah said it also learned the time and TV spots for road games:
- BYU on Saturday, Sept. 9 on 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
- Arizona on Friday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. MST (PT)/8:30 p.m. MDT on FS1
The remainder of Utah’s game times and TV spots will be announced six to 12 days in advance, the school said.
The ESPN network that will broadcast the Utah-BYU game in Provo will be announced after the games on Sept. 2.
All of Utah’s games will be televised nationally.
The Pac-12 Football Championship game will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Fri., Dec. 1 and televised on ESPN or ABC.
|Date
|Opponent
|Site
|TV
|Time
|Aug. 31 (Thur.)
|North Dakota
|Salt Lake City
|P12N
|5:30 p.m. MDT
|Sept. 9
|at Brigham Young
|Provo, Utah
|ESPN/2/U#
|8:15 p.m. MDT
|Sept. 16
|San Jose State
|Salt Lake City
|ESPN2
|8:00 p.m. MDT
|Sept. 22 (Fri.)
|at Arizona*
|Tucson, Ariz.
|FS1
|7:30 p.m. MST/8:30 MDT
|Sept. 30
|bye
|Oct. 7 (HC)
|Stanford*
|Salt Lake City
|Oct. 14
|at USC*
|Los Angeles
|Oct. 21
|Arizona State*
|Salt Lake City
|Oct. 28
|at Oregon*
|Eugene, Ore.
|Nov. 3 (Fri.)
|UCLA*
|Salt Lake City
|FS1
|7:30 p.m. MDT
|Nov. 11
|Washington State*
|Salt Lake City
|Nov. 18
|at Washington*
|Seattle
|Nov. 25
|Colorado*
|Salt Lake City
*Pac-12 game; HC-Homecoming; #ESPN network to be designated after Sept. 2 games