University of Utah announces first 2017 football game times

Posted 1:27 pm, May 31, 2017, by , Updated at 01:34PM, May 31, 2017

File Photo: Football practice at U of U

SALT LAKE CITY – The game times and TV selections for the first University of Utah football games of 2017 have been announced.

Five Utah games were picked for early selection including home games:

  • North Dakota on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 5:30 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network
  • San Jose State on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. MT on ESPN2
  • UCLA on Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. MT on FS1

Utah said it also learned the time and TV spots for road games:

  • BYU on Saturday, Sept. 9 on 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
  • Arizona on Friday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. MST (PT)/8:30 p.m. MDT on FS1

The remainder of Utah’s game times and TV spots will be announced six to 12 days in advance, the school said.

The ESPN network that will broadcast the Utah-BYU game in Provo will be announced after the games on Sept. 2.

All of Utah’s games will be televised nationally.

The Pac-12 Football Championship game will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Fri., Dec. 1 and televised on ESPN or ABC.

Date Opponent Site TV Time
Aug. 31 (Thur.) North Dakota Salt Lake City P12N 5:30 p.m. MDT
Sept. 9 at Brigham Young Provo, Utah ESPN/2/U# 8:15 p.m. MDT
Sept. 16 San Jose State Salt Lake City ESPN2 8:00 p.m. MDT
Sept. 22 (Fri.) at Arizona* Tucson, Ariz. FS1 7:30 p.m. MST/8:30 MDT
Sept. 30 bye
Oct. 7 (HC) Stanford* Salt Lake City
Oct. 14 at USC* Los Angeles
Oct. 21 Arizona State* Salt Lake City
Oct. 28 at Oregon* Eugene, Ore.
Nov. 3 (Fri.) UCLA* Salt Lake City FS1 7:30 p.m. MDT
Nov. 11 Washington State* Salt Lake City
Nov. 18 at Washington* Seattle
Nov. 25 Colorado* Salt Lake City

 

*Pac-12 game; HC-Homecoming; #ESPN network to be designated after Sept. 2 games