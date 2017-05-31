× University of Utah announces first 2017 football game times

SALT LAKE CITY – The game times and TV selections for the first University of Utah football games of 2017 have been announced.

Five Utah games were picked for early selection including home games:

North Dakota on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 5:30 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network

San Jose State on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. MT on ESPN2

UCLA on Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. MT on FS1

Utah said it also learned the time and TV spots for road games:

BYU on Saturday, Sept. 9 on 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Arizona on Friday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. MST (PT)/8:30 p.m. MDT on FS1

The remainder of Utah’s game times and TV spots will be announced six to 12 days in advance, the school said.

The ESPN network that will broadcast the Utah-BYU game in Provo will be announced after the games on Sept. 2.

All of Utah’s games will be televised nationally.

The Pac-12 Football Championship game will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Fri., Dec. 1 and televised on ESPN or ABC.

Date Opponent Site TV Time Aug. 31 (Thur.) North Dakota Salt Lake City P12N 5:30 p.m. MDT Sept. 9 at Brigham Young Provo, Utah ESPN/2/U# 8:15 p.m. MDT Sept. 16 San Jose State Salt Lake City ESPN2 8:00 p.m. MDT Sept. 22 (Fri.) at Arizona* Tucson, Ariz. FS1 7:30 p.m. MST/8:30 MDT Sept. 30 bye Oct. 7 (HC) Stanford* Salt Lake City Oct. 14 at USC* Los Angeles Oct. 21 Arizona State* Salt Lake City Oct. 28 at Oregon* Eugene, Ore. Nov. 3 (Fri.) UCLA* Salt Lake City FS1 7:30 p.m. MDT Nov. 11 Washington State* Salt Lake City Nov. 18 at Washington* Seattle Nov. 25 Colorado* Salt Lake City

*Pac-12 game; HC-Homecoming; #ESPN network to be designated after Sept. 2 games