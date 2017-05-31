The difference between a headache and a migraine explained

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The upcoming 'Shine Her Light' fundraiser at the Gallivan Center on Friday, June 16, 6 - 10 PM benefits the Danielle Byron Henry Migraine Foundation. Tickets are available now at https://shineherlight2017.eventbrite.com or http://www.daniellefoundation.org

Migraine is an extraordinarily prevalent neurological disease, affecting 38 million men, women and

children in the U.S. and 1 billion worldwide.

• Migraine is the 3rd most prevalent illness in the world.

• Nearly 1 in 4 U.S. households includes someone with migraine.

• Amazingly, 12% of the population - including children - suffers from migraine.

• 18% of American women, 6% of men, and 10% of children experience migraines.

• Migraine is most common between the ages of 25 and 55.

• Migraine tends to run in families - about 90% of migraine sufferers have a family history of

migraine.

Most people don`t realize how serious and incapacitating migraine can be.

• Migraine is the 6th most disabling illness in the world.

• Every 10 seconds, someone in the U.S. goes to the emergency room complaining of head

pain, and approximately 1.2 million visits are for acute migraine attacks.

• While most sufferers experience attacks once or twice a month, more than 4 million people

have chronic daily migraine, with at least 15 migraine days per month.

• More than 90% of sufferers are unable to work or function normally during their migraine.

Migraine is not just a bad headache.

• Migraine is an extremely incapacitating collection of neurological symptoms.

• It`s typically a severe throbbing recurring pain, usually on one side of the head. But in about

1/3 of attacks, both sides are affected.

• Attacks are often accompanied by one or more of the following disabling symptoms: visual

disturbances, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, extreme sensitivity to sound, light, touch and smell,

and tingling or numbness in the extremities or face.

• About 25% of migraine sufferers also have a visual disturbance called an aura, which usually

lasts less than an hour.

• In 15-20% of attacks, other neurological symptoms occur before the actual head pain.

• Attacks usually last between 4 and 72 hours.

For many sufferers, migraine is a chronic disease that significantly diminishes their quality of

life.

• More than 4 million adults experience chronic daily migraine - with at least 15 migraine days