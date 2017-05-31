× Teen shot to death in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A teenage boy has died after a shooting in West Valley City Tuesday night.

Police said it happened in a street at 4680 W Thayne Dr. (3935 S) around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. People living in the neighborhood told West Valley City officers they heard arguing and saw a group fighting in the street. The witnesses also reported they heard gunshots and at least two cars fled the scene.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 16-year-old Fernando Aranda shot at least once and bleeding.

Paramedics attempted to revive Fernando, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday morning, friends and relatives of Fernando’s placed flowers, candles and other items at the site of his death.

Police are investigating to determine if the shooting is related to another shooting that left a 15-year-old boy injured in West Valley City earlier Tuesday.

“A separate shooting incident occurred on the east side of West Valley City a few hours previously. Investigators are looking into whether this is related to that or not. We do not have any information at this time to determine if these two shootings are related,” said Lt. Blair Barfuss, West Valley City Police Department.

