Recipe: Toasted Coconut Trail Mix

Lisa Danielson from Veggie Lisa shared the perfect trail mix recipe with us today. To see more healthy recipes from Lisa go to veggielisa.com
Toasted Coconut Trail Mix (serves 20)
1 cup toasted coconut flakes
1 cup raw, whole almonds
1 cup pistachios, shelled
1 cup cashews, unsalted
1 cup dried cherries
½ cup dark chocolate chips
- Mix all ingredients in a large bowl
- Portion out in 1/4 cup serving sizes in snack size Ziploc baggies
- Store in pantry will keep fresh for up to 2 months
Calories:178Fat:11g
Protein:4g
Carbs: 17g