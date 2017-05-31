Recipe: Toasted Coconut Trail Mix

Toasted Coconut Trail Mix (serves 20)

1 cup toasted coconut flakes

1 cup raw, whole almonds

1 cup pistachios, shelled

1 cup cashews, unsalted

1 cup dried cherries

½ cup dark chocolate chips

  1. Mix all ingredients in a large bowl
  2. Portion out in 1/4 cup serving sizes in snack size Ziploc baggies
  3. Store in pantry will keep fresh for up to 2 months

Calories:178Fat:11g

Protein:4g

Carbs: 17g

 