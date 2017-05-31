Motorcycles, Disney princesses combine to create magical night for Payson teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH COUNTY -- A Payson teen with a rare condition got a special surprise Wednesday night. Dozens came together to give Olivia Leach the night of a lifetime, filled with her favorite things.

But that wasn't even the main surprise.

A Hummer limo stagecoach arrived in Provo, complete with a police escort and a motorcade of more than 50 Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

"You would have thought the President was in town," said Daniel Dudley, Associate Director of Development for Make-A-Wish Utah.

Once the Hummer parked, dozens of people surrounded the vehicle, and out popped an overjoyed Olivia.

The excited 16-year old squealed as everyone cheered her on.

"She has loved every minute of it," Olivia's mom, Lisa Peterson, said.

In her Belle gown, Olivia was swooped into the sidecar of a Harley--her horse and carriage.

Peterson said Olivia loves motorcycles and princesses.

The crowd watched and cheered as Olivia took off, circling the area before arriving at a stage full of princesses and beauty pageant queens.

After some quick pictures, the princess was whisked into the ballroom.

This special night was all a gift to support Olivia, who battles Baraitser-Winter Syndrome. Peterson said Olivia suffers anywhere from one to 40 seizures a day.

"She can't do a lot of the things that normal kids her age do, and it's caused her cognitive ability to decline," Peterson explained.

Dudley said Vivint Smart Home jumped in to host the event for Olivia, and many other companies and people donated time and services.

The ball was complete with the Disney characters Olivia loves, and a feast with her favorite food.

Olivia's family was also in for another big surprise.

"We surprised Olivia with the news, her wish is going to be granted," Dudley said.

The family is going on a trip to Disney World in Florida.

"Completely overwhelming, just astounding," Peterson said.

So even after midnight strikes in the ballroom, Olivia's unforgettable dream come true will continue.