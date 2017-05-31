Hazmat responds after dump truck rolls, begins leaking fuel in Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — A hazardous material team was dispatched to a rollover crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon to contain leaking diesel fuel Wednesday night.

According to the Unified Police Department, a dump truck rolled near the Lisa Falls area of the canyon. UPD first tweeted about the crash shortly after 8 p.m.

The driver suffered minor injuries, but diesel fuel began leaking from the dump truck.

Police say they are investigating speed as a possible factor in the crash. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.