× Toddler rescued after near-drowning in backyard pool in Highland

HIGHLAND, Utah — A toddler was taken to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after she was pulled unconscious from a swimming pool at a neighborhood gathering.

Landon Flack, a paramedic and firefighter with the Lone Peak Fire District, said the near-drowning occurred at a home in the area of 11600 North Penbrooke Lane in Highland. Emergency units were dispatched to the scene shortly after 2 p.m.

Flack said there was a neighborhood gathering at the backyard pool, and a handful of children were swimming. One child found a young girl, who is almost 3 years old, unconscious in the water.

An adult pulled the girl from the pool, and at that time she was not breathing and was “ashy” in color. CPR was administered, and the child began coughing and crying.

The girl was taken to Mountain Point Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

The American Red Cross offers the following tips regarding water safety: