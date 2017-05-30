× St. George police ask for help locating missing teen

ST. GEORGE, Utah — St. George police have asked for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home Monday.

Justice Marie Hafen is Caucasian, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 107 lbs., with sandy blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Police believe Justice is still in the St. George area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300. The incident # is 17P013084.