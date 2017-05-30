× SL Co. Sheriff Jim Winder appointed Moab Police Chief

MOAB, Utah – Salt Lake County Sheriff Jim Winder has been appointed police chief of the southeastern Utah tourism hot spot.

Winder’s new job was announced in a statement Tuesday afternoon by Moab City Manager David Everitt.

“Jim is the consummate public safety expert with decades of relevant experience. His approach to policing is exactly what Moab needs right now and I am heartened to know he will lead our department into the future,” Mayor David Sakrison said in the prepared statement.

Sheriff Winder’s appointment would be subject to confirmation by the Moab City Council in June.

Winder would leave his elected post over one of Utah’s largest police forces in the state to manage one of the smallest. He would have to resign as Salt Lake County sheriff, having won three successive elections.

“Moab is a place I’ve visited and admired for many years,” said Winder in Moab’s press statement. “It’s a dynamic environment with many challenges and opportunities ahead. I am excited to work with the fine men and women of the Moab City Police Department as well as the Mayor and Council for many years to come.”

In recent weeks, Winder has come under some criticism for a plan he proposed to deal with the homeless crisis in downtown Salt Lake City. He proposed a “tent city” in a vacant lot that would be monitored, as well as other moves in the Rio Grande district to get tough on crime.

He has also been facing criticism over jail booking policies and whether the Salt Lake County Jail was too restrictive over who gets booked.