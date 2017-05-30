Salt Lake high-speed chase ends with shots fired in Tooele County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE POINT, Utah - A police chase that started in Salt Lake City has ended with shots fired in Lake Point in Tooele County Tuesday morning.

The chase started in Salt Lake City near the University of Utah when officers were called about shots fired.

Officers said the suspect car, with two people inside, sped off when they arrived.

The chase reached speeds of 105 mph and continued along I-80, past Saltair and ended in Lake Point at Canyon Rd. and Adobe Ln.

Authorities threw out spike strips and the suspect ran over two of them but continued the chase.

Eventually the car hit a tree and the two suspects got out and were communicating with officers.

According to preliminary reports, one suspect shot himself after the chase ended in Tooele County.

That suspect was flown to the hospital and the other suspect is in custody.

Officials have not released the identities of the suspects.

No one else was injured in the chase.