Orem man drowns in Coconino County over Memorial weekend

HAVASUPAI, Ariz. — Officials responded to a drowning on the Havasupai reservation during Memorial weekend.

According to Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, this was the second drowning in Coconino County during the weekend, the first was at Lake Mary.

Officials said they responded to the Havasupai reservation drowning around 3 p.m. A camper in the area reported another camping with him, Mark Magleby, 36, an Orem resident, and a group of friends had attempted to reach falls behind a cave, according to officials. No one in the group, but Magleby was able to get into the cave, officials said.

According to officials, after rescue and recovery efforts, the body of Magleby was found around 7 p.m. Officials don’t suspect foul play, but the incident is still under investigation.

During that day, over 250 individuals were registered for the use of the area, officials said.