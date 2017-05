× Mountain in Saratoga Springs catches fire

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A mountain in Saratoga Springs caught fire about a mile west of Lake Mountain Estates on Tuesday.

Police believe a child started it and have apprehended some children who were running from the area for questioning.

Sgt. Springs Fire Chief Jess Campbell said the fire is not threatening the homes, but a little less than a mile south of the fire is an explosive manufacturer so officials are working furiously to contain it.