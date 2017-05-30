MLB player terrifies coach with snake prank in the dugout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A little fun at the coach's expense in one dugout.

Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano thought it might be funny to surprise his coach with a rubber snake and his response did not disappoint.

Sano holds it low it as his pitching coach comes through to pump up the team.

It took him a second to realize what it was and then almost scares him out of his shoes.

His hat flies off, exactly the reaction they were hoping to get from coach.

But once he caught his breath, he joined everyone in on the laugh.