× Mitt Romney reacts to Kathy Griffin tweet depicting beheaded Trump

A Twitter posting made by comedian Kathy Griffin on Tuesday is drawing criticism for its depiction of the severed head of President Donald Trump.

In the tweet, Griffin is shown lifting the head (a bloodied Trump mask) into frame.

“Our politics have become too base, too low, & too vulgar, but Kathy Griffin’s post descends into an even more repugnant & vile territory,” wrote former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney in reaction to the tweet.

The image, which was posted on Griffin’s account Tuesday afternoon, has been retweeted over 1,000 times and liked over 2,700 times.

“OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I’m merely mocking the Mocker in Chief,” Griffin wrote in a follow-up tweet.