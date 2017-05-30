Four children injured in UTV rollover in Pleasant View

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah — Four children were taken to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after rolling a utility task vehicle (UTV) in Pleasant View.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. on a hill at the intersection of 3650 N 800 W.

Police said three children were seated in the front of the vehicle and four others were in the back at the time of the incident.

Although the legal age to drive a UTV is 16, police said, all of the children in the vehicle were between the ages of 9-12.

The UTV is believed to have rolled over at least one of the children. One of them was flown to a hospital in critical condition, police said, and three others were taken to a hospital by ambulance.

None of the children involved were wearing helmets.

