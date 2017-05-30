Rachel Ramsay, Founder of Girls Go Digital, told us about 5 apps to help your kids learn STEM. Go to www.girlsgodigital.org/win2017 for several ways to enter to win a free registration to camp this summer.
Encourage kids to create with technology not just consume it
-
Google Fiber hoping to inspire more interest in STEM subjects among girls, minorities
-
Teen girls get hands-on experience in STEM fields on SheTech Explorer Day
-
Special occasion dresses made for little girls
-
High school conference aims to change demographics of tech workforce
-
What parents need to know about sexting
-
-
Celebrate Service: A picture-perfect tea party for a special 3-year-old girl battling Leukemia
-
How to be a part of the Harry Potter Summer Camp
-
Event at Blackridge Reservoir helps Adventure Moms get Off the Couch
-
2-year-old defends choice of doll to cashier: ‘I’m a pretty girl. She’s a pretty girl.’
-
Utah County paves the way for more outhouses
-
-
What’s in a thin mint? Well, that depends
-
29 girls rescued as Utahns assist in sex trafficking sting
-
Park City police consider future of homeless camp near Prospector neighborhood