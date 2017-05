Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Seniors at Bahsa High School in Chandler, Arizona have a unique tradition.

On their last day of school, they gather up all their papers and throw them down a stairwell.

Graduating senior Jordan White caught the tradition on camera. It's a waterfall of paper that lasts longer than some might expect.

By tradition, the school's underclassmen - not the janitors - are responsible for picking up the mess.

Video courtesy: Jordan White