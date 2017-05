Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The benches cleared after Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper got into it with Giant's pitcher Hunter Strickland.

Harper got hit by a fast one and charged the mound during the Giants-Nationals game Monday.

The dugouts cleared and it got ugly.

The 6-foot-4 Strickland hit Harper in the face and then they broke apart for a moment before squaring off again.

Several of Strickland's teammates had to get him off the field.

Harper and Strickland were both ejected.