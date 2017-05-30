Barbecue Meatball Bites

1 (8 ounce) can refrigerated crescent dough sheet

1/3 cup barbecue sauce

1.5 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

12 Armour Original Meatballs

Chopped dill pickles

Crispy French fried onions

  1. Heat oven to 425 degrees F. Coat 12 muffin tin cups with nonstick cooking spray.
  2. Roll our crescent sheet dough and cut into 12 squares; press into bottom and up sides of each muffin cup.
  3. Spoon 1 teaspoon barbeque sauce in bottom of each cup and top with about 1 tablespoon cheese. Place meatballs on top of cheese. Spoon another 1/2 teaspoon barbeque sauce over meatballs and sprinkle with cheese.
  4. Top with desired amount of dill pickles and fried onions.
  5. Bake at 425 degrees F for 13 to 17 minutes until dough is browned and meatballs are hot. Let stand 10 minutes before removing bites from muffin tin to serve.

Recipe courtesy of Armour