Barbecue Meatball Bites

1 (8 ounce) can refrigerated crescent dough sheet
1/3 cup barbecue sauce
1.5 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
12 Armour Original Meatballs
Chopped dill pickles
Crispy French fried onions
- Heat oven to 425 degrees F. Coat 12 muffin tin cups with nonstick cooking spray.
- Roll our crescent sheet dough and cut into 12 squares; press into bottom and up sides of each muffin cup.
- Spoon 1 teaspoon barbeque sauce in bottom of each cup and top with about 1 tablespoon cheese. Place meatballs on top of cheese. Spoon another 1/2 teaspoon barbeque sauce over meatballs and sprinkle with cheese.
- Top with desired amount of dill pickles and fried onions.
- Bake at 425 degrees F for 13 to 17 minutes until dough is browned and meatballs are hot. Let stand 10 minutes before removing bites from muffin tin to serve.
Recipe courtesy of Armour