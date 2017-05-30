× American Fork soccer player on the U.S. National team

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Fifteen-year-old Devi Dudley from American Fork was with the Under-16 U.S. National Team earlier this month for three matches in Belgium.

She played in every game, helping the U.S. beat Croatia, Belgium and Switzerland.

“It was honestly the coolest experience ever,” said Dudley. “Just being able to represent my country and wear the crest, it’s been a dream of mine since I was really little, so being about to have it over my heart, and when we sang the anthem, it was the coolest thing.”

Devi has a bright future, but she’s worked hard to get here.

“I never thought I was actually that good at it, it was just something that I loved, so I put the time into it,” said Dudley. “I still have a lot of work to do. I want to keep getting better. I want to be the best."

So, where does she see herself in 10 years?

“I’m a professional,” Dudley said. “I want to go to a World Cup and win one with the U.S.”