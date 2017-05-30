× American Fork father arrested for child abuse after sending infant son to hospital

AMERICAN FORK, Utah – The father of a 3-month-old baby is behind bars for allegedly beating his infant son so severely he suffered brain bleeds and facial trauma.

American Fork Police say the boy’s father, Mason Blair, is accused of punching his son in the head multiple times after the baby spit up on him May 28.

Blair admitted to police he lost his temper and later that day hit his son on the lower back.

Officers said the infant’s condition “began to deteriorate” and Blair and the baby’s mother took him to the hospital.

Doctors determined the child suffered multiple brain bleeds, facial trauma and was in critical condition.

Authorities said the infant’s condition has slightly improved.

However, the infant is still in the hospital and it is not known how long the baby will remain there.

Investigators discovered Blair had allegedly abused his infant son multiple times in the past as well.

Blair was arrested for child abuse involving serious bodily injury and was booked into the Utah County Jail May 29.

Officials said the infant’s mother was not aware of the child abuse and is not under investigation.