Wanted fugitive arrested after police chase through Salt Lake Valley

SALT LAKE COUNTY Utah - A wanted fugitive is behind bars after a police chase through the Salt Lake Valley overnight.

Officers say they arrested 58-year-old Morgan Harris near 35th S. and Redwood Rd. on charges of possession of a controlled substance, paraphernalia and weapons.

Police say Harris has been on the run for a while now and has always managed to evade officers.

Authorities learned of his location Sunday night and tried arresting him as he left a home in a stolen vehicle.

"They immediately deployed tire-deflating devices which took out two of his tires and a pursuit that started in Salt Lake City and ended in West Valley ensued," West Valley City Lt. Robert Hamilton said.

Police say Harris eventually stopped in a rental car parking lot before running away.

Officers were able to tackle him and take him into custody without incident.

They say they recovered a knife and drugs from his car.