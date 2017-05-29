Asian Style Beef Hot Dogs

Posted 12:13 pm, May 29, 2017, by and , Updated at 12:17PM, May 29, 2017

1/4 cup hoisin sauce

3 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons honey

6 beef hot dogs, cooked

6 hot dog buns, warmed

3 green onions

Sesame seeds, for garnish

1 cup cabbage, shredded (optional)

In a large frying pan up to medium heat, mix together the hoisin sauce, soy sauce and honey. Cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently. Add the hot dogs; coat well in the mixture. To serve, place a hot dog in each of the buns. Add additional hoisin sauce mixture. Top with green onions, sesame seeds and cabbage, if using. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council

