Woman killed in motorcycle crash; SR 35 closed at milepost 18

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A woman on a motorcycle suffered fatal injuries Sunday after crashing into another vehicle, and SR-35 is closed in both directions in the area of the crash.

Trooper Cornia of the Utah Highway Patrol confirms a woman on a motorcycle was killed in the crash, which occurred at mile post 18.

UDOT first reported the crash just after 4 p.m., and they stated SR-35 is closed in both directions as a result. As of 5 p.m. the road remained closed and UHP was uncertain when it would open again.

The crash is approximately 14 miles east of Woodland.

No further details about the sequence of events leading up the crash were immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.