Utah mom arrested after locking young children in trunk of car while she shopped

RIVERDALE, Utah — A mother was booked into jail for child abuse Thursday after a witness saw her lock her 2 and 5-year-old children in the trunk of a car in a Wal-Mart parking lot while she went shopping.

According to the Riverdale Police Department, Tori Castillo was booked into the Weber County Correctional Facility in Ogden and faces child abuse charges.

Police were dispatched to a Wal-Mart in Riverdale Thursday after a witness observed Castillo locking the young children in the trunk of a passenger car before she went into the store to shop.

The children began “making noise and moving frantically causing the vehicle to shake,” the press release from police states.

Several bystanders observed the commotion and came to help. Those good Samaritans talked the 5-year-old girl through the process of pulling the emergency latch inside the trunk so the children could get out.

The Division of Child and Family Services responded, “and the children were turned over to a responsible party.”

Castillo was interviewed and then booked into jail.