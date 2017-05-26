Hundreds gather to pay respects as Utahn killed in Pearl Harbor attack laid to rest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE, Utah -- More than 75 years after he was killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the remains of a Utah sailor were buried with full military honors in his hometown of Monroe.

The family of Navy Musician 1st Class Elliot D. Larsen said around 300 people came from all over the pay their respects Friday.

KTTA TV in Monroe filmed the funeral service, which took place at the start of the Memorial Day Holiday weekend.

“We never dreamed of anything like this happening,” Larsen’s niece, Lisa King, said the day before the service, when Larsen’s remains arrived to a Patriot Guard Riders escort in Utah.

Elliot’s remains, though recovered long ago, were identified only recently thanks to DNA tests that matched with his family members.

He died on December 7, 1941 when his ship, the USS Oklahoma, was sunk during the attack on Pearl Harbor. The family said 25-year old Elliot was engaged to be married at the time.

On Friday, flags lined the streets of Monroe, all the way to the city cemetery.

The funeral service featured singing by Larsen’s family and a 21-gun salute. Larsen’s family said they finally have closure.

“Something that we thought was lost forever is now back home,” said Broc King, Larsen’s nephew.

Larsen is now buried in a spot where the family erected a headstone in his honor years ago.

Lisa King said they even held a funeral service for Larsen at the time.

His headstone now features the line: “Completed his journey home to Monroe, Utah May 26, 2017.”

King said Larsen is buried near his parents, his brother and his brother’s wife.