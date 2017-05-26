Big Budah’s blog: A galactic mission and a missionary farewell

It was a great week of family gatherings and working at the California Adventure Park that definitely pushed my energy to the limits, but I believe without a doubt that I was able to get through with no difficulties because of my health, fitness and well-being.

The week started off with a Utah Food Bank golf tournament called “Drive Out Hunger” with my cousins to help raise awareness and money for the Utah Food Bank. Man, my game needs a ton of work.

I saw my daughter Jaelyn off to the LDS Missionary Training Center in Provo in preparation for her to serve as a missionary in Australia.

The week ended with a long work day in California at the Disney California Adventure Park to feature the grand opening of their latest attraction, Guardians of The Galaxy Mission: Breakout. I got to meet super heroes and heroines, Groot, and also ride the new attraction.

It was so much fun and very go, go, go with little rest, but my body is able to keep up. On a scale of 1-10 the thrill and excitement with new special effects, including the lobby: a 10!

Thanks to everyone for the ongoing support! Click here to follow my Losing for Life journey.