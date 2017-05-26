× 22 candidates file to run for 3rd Congressional District seat vacated by Chaffetz

SALT LAKE CITY — 15-4-1-2

Those aren’t lucky lottery numbers, they are candidates for the Third Congressional District seat being vacated by Congressman Jason Chaffetz.

Fifteen Republicans, 4 Democrats, 1 Libertarian, and 2 unaffiliated candidates have filed their papers to run for the vacancy.

On the last day of filing for party-affiliated candidates, the fireworks came with the man running as a member of a new political party.

Jim Bennett is Executive Director of the newly announced United Utah Party, which turned in signatures Thursday to be verified as an official party on the special election ballot, but those signatures weren’t verified by the Lt. Governor’s Elections office in time for the 5 p.m. filing deadline, leaving Bennett with the option of running as an unaffiliated candidate.

Bennett is the son of the late Senator Bob Bennett.

Among the other candidates are current and former state legislators, a mayor, and a number of citizens who haven’t held elective office before. For a list, click here or see the tweet below.

Here it is. The OFFICIAL list of candidates for Third Congressional District special election… @fox13 #utpol pic.twitter.com/CEhMItgNyb — Ben Winslow (@BenWinslow) May 26, 2017

The roster of candidates could still grow. Unaffiliated candidates can turn in paperwork for another two weeks because they don’t have to run in a convention or primary.