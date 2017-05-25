Watermelon, Feta and Spinach Salad

Posted 12:14 pm, May 25, 2017, by and , Updated at 12:17PM, May 25, 2017

4 cups loosely packed baby spinach

2 cups seedless watermelon, cubed

4 oz. feta cheese, crumbled

1/4 red onion, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 garlic clove, grated

1/4 cup olive oil

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large serving bowl, combine the spinach, watermelon, feta and onion. In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegar, mustard, garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper. Pour desired amount of dressing over the salad. Serve immediately.

