Watermelon, Feta and Spinach Salad

4 cups loosely packed baby spinach
2 cups seedless watermelon, cubed
4 oz. feta cheese, crumbled
1/4 red onion, thinly sliced
3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 garlic clove, grated
1/4 cup olive oil
Salt and Pepper, to taste
In a large serving bowl, combine the spinach, watermelon, feta and onion. In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegar, mustard, garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper. Pour desired amount of dressing over the salad. Serve immediately.
