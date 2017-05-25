Take part in a real dinosaur fossil dig!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join a real Paleontological Expedition for the Experience of a Lifetime! The Utah Field House of Natural History State Park Museum is offering a Fossil Field School June 19-23, 2017, that is the REAL deal (not for the timid).

Travel with staff paleontologists and historians for five days to five different types of fossil sites. You will help staff:

1. Uncover 150 million-year-old dinosaur bones.

2. Look for 50 million-year-old mammal and crocodile remains.

3. Unearth beautiful plant fossils.

4. Identify ancient insects.

5. Maybe even discover a new species!!!???

This is a real field expedition in raw conditions helping staff add to museum collections.

$500 for five unforgettable days. Go here for more information.