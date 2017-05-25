Public is invited to take part in Memorial Day program at Larkin

- The public is invited to attend the Memorial Day service at Larkin Sunset Gardens, Monday, May 29 at 10:00 am
- Speakers to include Utah Senator Orrin Hatch and Lieutenant Colonel Forrest V. “Chip” Cook, with music from the Minute Men Brass Quartet and the Utah Firefighters Emerald Society
- Refreshments provided
- Larkin has four locations along the Wasatch Front:
- Larkin Mortuary - located downtown in the historic Hagenbarth mansion on the corner of 300 East and South Temple Streets. Purchased in 1925, the European-style home still retains its original handcrafted woodwork, fixtures, and stained glass windows.
- Larkin Sunset Gardens - situated on 76 acres of lush green property in the south end of the Salt Lake valley 1950 east Dimple Dell Road (10600 South) in Sandy. The facility offers a majestic backdrop to this cemetery, mausoleum, French-style mortuary and chapel.
- Larkin Sunset Lawn - situated on 12 acres of property located on the east side of Salt Lake City at 2350 east and 1300 south. This location offers a chapel, several viewing rooms, an indoor mausoleum and a state-of-the-art cremation center.
- Larkin Mortuary Riverton - located at 3688 west and 12600 south, this facility serves the needs of the growing southern part of the Salt Lake Valley, offering over 14,000 square feet of space for funeral services, memorial services, funeral luncheons and a beautiful, and onsite cut floral shop.
- Go to Larkinmortuary.com or facebook.com/LarkinCaresUtah for more information