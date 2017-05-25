Pill-packing pigeon netted for smuggling drugs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ABDALI, Kuwait - This story sounds like it's for the birds, but it actually happened.

Yes, you're looking at a bird busted for smuggling drugs and it gets better.

High flyer did it in a custom-made mini backpack, or a pigeon pouch, if you will.

Authorities said they tracked the fowl flight from Iraq as it crossed the border into Kuwait and netted the avian agent with about 200 ecstasy pills on board, according to the BBC.

Customs caught the little guy above a building near the agency.

There's no word if the pigeon will face charges.