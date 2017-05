SALT LAKE CITY – A hazmat situation has closed 800 S. at 900 W. and Center St.

Salt Lake City Fire said about 500 gallons of nitric acid spilled near 800 S. and 400 W., under I-15.

Authorities are asking everyone to avoid the area east of 700 W. at this time.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Officials have not said what led to the spill.

All Directions 800 S Closed

at 400 W Salt Lake Co.

Use Alt Route — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) May 25, 2017

UPDATE: nitric acid spill contained at 800 S and 400 W about 500 gallons. Advised to avoid anything east of 700 W — SLC Fire Department (@slcfire) May 25, 2017

ECI #Hazmat Team responding to Nitric Acid Release 800 South & 400 West SLC UT – Team in route to site. — John H. Enviro Care (@johnkhart2) May 25, 2017