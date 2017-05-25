Event at Blackridge Reservoir helps Adventure Moms get Off the Couch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERRIMAN, Utah -- Fox 13's Big Budah joined the sponsors of a fun outdoor event for moms at Blackridge Reservoir in Herriman Tuesday.

This was one last hurrah for the moms before their kids get out of school for the summer.

The event, "Mom's Time Out", was a paddle boarding experience for all levels of outdoor enthusiasts. The blogs Off The Couch and Go Adventure Mom hold monthly activities for families to promote wellness by accessing all the outdoor activities available in the community.

