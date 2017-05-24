Turkey Sausage Saute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 lb. lean Italian turkey sausage links, cut into 1/2” slices

1 white or yellow onion, chopped

2 large bell peppers, any color, seeded, chopped

3 garlic cloves, diced

1/4 cup low sodium chicken broth

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

10-12 basil leaves, torn

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper

In a large skillet up to medium high heat, add the oil. Cook the sausage, stirring frequently, for about 5 minutes. Add onion, bell pepper and garlic. Saute for 1-2 minutes over medium heat. Add broth, basil, oregano, paprika, red pepper flakes, no salt seasoning and pepper. Saute another 5 minutes. Serve immediately with basil garnish.

Note: This dish can be served as is or over brown rice.

Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute