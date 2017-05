× Provo Mayor John Curtis is jumping in the race for Congress

PROVO, Utah – Provo Mayor John Curtis is jumping in the race for Congress.

Fox 13 News obtained an email sent by his wife to Republican delegates Wednesday morning which touts his accomplishments in office and in business.

Curtis has a formal announcement in Provo Thursday night.

He’s joining a growing list of people who have jumped in to run for Congressman Jason Chaffetz’s soon-to-be vacant seat.