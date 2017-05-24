Help find missing, endangered Utah boys; may be on way to Mexico

ST. GEORGE, Utah – Police are asking for the public’s help finding two missing and endangered young boys.

St. George Police said 11-year-old Jesus Lopez and 9-year-old Angel Lopez may be with 51-year-old Ricardo Flores.

Flores is recently divorced from the boys’ mother; she has sole custody.

Authorities said Flores was supposed to take the boys to school Wednesday morning but they never arrived.

They are believed to be headed to Tijuana, Mexico, according to police.

They may be in a red 2007 Dodge Caliber with Utah license plate E462AC.

The Dodge Caliber is pulling a trailer covered by a blue tarp.

Jesus is described as 4’8″ with black hair and brown eyes.

Angel is described as 4’5″ with black hair and brown eyes.

The St. George Police Department is working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to find the boys.