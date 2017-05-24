Damage free wallpaper that’s easy to apply

Posted 2:48 pm, May 24, 2017, by , Updated at 03:01PM, May 24, 2017

Most people have trouble committing to something as permanent as wallpaper. That's why Whitney Fox decided to make it less permanent. She shows us some of her fun wallpaper creations from her new shop B Darling. You can find more information here. 