Recipe: Chinese Honey Garlic Chicken

Ruthie Knudsen from Cooking with Ruthie shared her recipe for Chinese Honey Garlic Chicken with us!
Chinese Honey Garlic Chicken
Author: Ruthie
Serves: 6
Ingredients
1.5 pounds boneless, skinless chicken cut into 1-inch cubes
2 tablespoons oyster-flavored sauce
1 tablespoon Chinese rice wine
1 teaspoon cornstarch
⅛ teaspoon Chinese five-spice powder
⅓ cup chicken broth
1 tablespoon soy sauce
2 tablespoons honey
1½ tablespoons cooking oil
12 cloves garlic, minced
½ teaspoon red pepper flakes or 3 whole dried red chiles
1 cup cubed jicama cut into ½ inch pieces
3 cups cooked brown rice
¼ cup chopped chives to garnish
Instructions:
To make marinade:
Combine oyster sauce, rice wine, cornstarch and five-spice powder in mixing bowl.
Add chicken and toss to coat, allow to marinade for 10 minutes.
To make the sauce:
Combine chicken broth, soy sauce, and honey in small bowl; mix to combine.
Place wok or dutch oven over medium high heat, once hot add oil and swirl to coat pan.
Add garlic, cook 1 minute to brown, add red pepper flakes or whole chiles and cook until fragrant about 10 seconds.
Add chicken and cook; turning to brown on all sides approx 4-5 minutes and internal temp reaches 160 degrees F.
Add jicama and sauce, bring to boil and cook approx 2 minutes or until sauce slightly thickens.
Serve hot over cooked rice with chopped chives to garnish.
Enjoy!