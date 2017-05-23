Recipe: Chinese Honey Garlic Chicken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ruthie Knudsen from Cooking with Ruthie shared her recipe for Chinese Honey Garlic Chicken with us!

Chinese Honey Garlic Chicken

Author: Ruthie

Serves: 6

Ingredients

1.5 pounds boneless, skinless chicken cut into 1-inch cubes

2 tablespoons oyster-flavored sauce

1 tablespoon Chinese rice wine

1 teaspoon cornstarch

⅛ teaspoon Chinese five-spice powder

⅓ cup chicken broth

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 tablespoons honey

1½ tablespoons cooking oil

12 cloves garlic, minced

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes or 3 whole dried red chiles

1 cup cubed jicama cut into ½ inch pieces

3 cups cooked brown rice

¼ cup chopped chives to garnish

Instructions:

To make marinade:

Combine oyster sauce, rice wine, cornstarch and five-spice powder in mixing bowl.

Add chicken and toss to coat, allow to marinade for 10 minutes.

To make the sauce:

Combine chicken broth, soy sauce, and honey in small bowl; mix to combine.

Place wok or dutch oven over medium high heat, once hot add oil and swirl to coat pan.

Add garlic, cook 1 minute to brown, add red pepper flakes or whole chiles and cook until fragrant about 10 seconds.

Add chicken and cook; turning to brown on all sides approx 4-5 minutes and internal temp reaches 160 degrees F.

Add jicama and sauce, bring to boil and cook approx 2 minutes or until sauce slightly thickens.

Serve hot over cooked rice with chopped chives to garnish.

Enjoy!