Police search for missing 13-year-old girl

BOUNTIFUL CITY, Utah — Officials are searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Bountiful Police Department, Kayla Leatherman was reported to be with a red headed juvenile boy around 3 p.m.

Leatherman was last seen around 500 south Main Street going northbound, wearing a black hoodie with a red and blue “Hardwood Mechanical” logo on the back, jeans and black shoes, police said.

Police said Leatherman is 4’11”, 100 pounds, white, long brown hair and blue eyes.