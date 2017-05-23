Marinated Steak Fajitas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 limes, juice

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 lb. boneless steak (i.e. flank or flat iron)

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 large bell peppers, any color, seeded, thinly sliced

1 large white or yellow onion, thinly sliced

Corn or small flour tortillas

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Suggested Toppings

Shredded cheddar cheese

Salsa

Sour Cream

Cilantro

Jalapeno slices

Place the first 6 ingredients (through steak) in a large sealable bag with salt and pepper. Let steak marinade in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours and up to overnight.

Cook steak on the stove or grill to desired doneness. Let rest on a cutting board for 5 minutes. Thinly slice across the grain.

While steak is resting, bring a large skillet up to medium-high heat. Add oil. Saute peppers and onions with salt and pepper for 5-6 minutes.

To serve, place desired amount of steak strips, onions and peppers in each tortilla. Serve immediately with suggested toppings.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council