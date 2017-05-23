× LDS Church President Monson no longer attending Church meetings

SALT LAKE CITY — Thomas S. Monson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is no longer in regular attendance in meetings at the church’s offices on a regular basis, “because of limitations incident to his age,” the church wrote in a statement released Tuesday.

“[Monson] communicates and confers with his counselors on matters as needed. President Monson is grateful that the work of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles continues without interruption. He appreciates the prayers and support of Church members,” the statement said.

