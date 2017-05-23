Hatchet-wielding Taylorsville serial robbery suspect arrested in West Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah - A man who was armed with a hatchet is in custody after police say he tried to rob a 7-Eleven in Taylorsville.

Unified Police said the suspect, Cory Whipple, walked into a 7-Eleven at 32nd W. and 54th S. at 1:30 a.m. and took out a hatchet before demanding money from the clerk.

Whipple argued with the clerk who refused to hand over the cash.

Whipple then ran out of the store and tried to rob another employee standing outside the store.

Authorities said a person in the parking lot followed the getaway car, a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee, and called police.

Officers later found the suspect car in West Valley City.

Whipple and one other person were taken into custody.

The second person has since been released.

"We do have some other business robberies that this kind of fits," Unified Lt. Bill Robertson said. "Obviously the investigation is ongoing and we'll have to get down the road on that."

Authorities said Whipple admitted to trying to rob the gas station as well as a previous robbery.

Detectives said they consider Whipple to be the prime suspect in a robbery at Taco Bell, just across the street from the 7-Eleven.