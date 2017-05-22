Unique Memorial Day activities in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jeremy Pugh, author of 100 Things to do in SLC Before You Die, shares his top picks for Memorial Day.

Olympic Park in Park City: ride ziplines, alpine slide, or bobsled

Hiking: escape to City Creek Canyon, Ensign Peak or Mount Olympus

Sports: go enjoy a Sunday afternoon at the ballpark

Enjoy the outdoors: float down the Weber River

Skiers: take the tram to Hidden Peak

Camping/Road Trip: Anywhere in Red Rock Country

Culture: Spend a day at the Natural History of Museum or This is the Place Heritage Park

