Unique Memorial Day activities in Utah

Posted 3:06 pm, May 22, 2017, by

Jeremy Pugh, author of 100 Things to do in SLC Before You Die, shares his top picks for Memorial Day.

  • Olympic Park in Park City: ride ziplines, alpine slide, or bobsled
  • Hiking: escape to City Creek Canyon, Ensign Peak or Mount Olympus
  • Sports: go enjoy a Sunday afternoon at the ballpark
  • Enjoy the outdoors: float down the Weber River
  • Skiers: take the tram to Hidden Peak
  • Camping/Road Trip: Anywhere in Red Rock Country
  • Culture: Spend a day at the Natural History of Museum or This is the Place Heritage Park

You can get more great ideas from Jeremy here.