Unique Memorial Day activities in Utah

Jeremy Pugh, author of 100 Things to do in SLC Before You Die, shares his top picks for Memorial Day.
- Olympic Park in Park City: ride ziplines, alpine slide, or bobsled
- Hiking: escape to City Creek Canyon, Ensign Peak or Mount Olympus
- Sports: go enjoy a Sunday afternoon at the ballpark
- Enjoy the outdoors: float down the Weber River
- Skiers: take the tram to Hidden Peak
- Camping/Road Trip: Anywhere in Red Rock Country
- Culture: Spend a day at the Natural History of Museum or This is the Place Heritage Park
You can get more great ideas from Jeremy here.