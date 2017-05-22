× National Parks brace for high numbers on Memorial Day weekend

MOAB, Utah — Visitors of Arches and Canyonlands national parks should expect high traffic, crowded trails and limited parking during the Memorial Day weekend.

According to Kate Cannon of the National Park Service, in the past, Memorial Day has created long wait times and record visitation numbers.

In order to alleviate some of the crowds, park officials are asking visitors to have their ID’s and either their park passes or entrance fee ready.

Visitors are also asked to avoid the park between 9 a.m. and noon. If the parking lot reaches capacity, park officials said they will prohibit cars into the lot until spots become available.

Cannon said visitors planning to enter Arches National Park through U.S. 191 should expect changes to the traffic flow. There will no left turn lane coming from southbound traffic, Cannon said, instead, drivers will have to follow signs past the park for the appropriate turnaround.

There will be no nightly construction closures during the weekend from 7 a.m. Friday, May 26 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, May, officials said.