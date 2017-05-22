Mango, Black Bean and Avocado Lettuce Cups

- 2 ripe avocados, cubed
- 3 tablespoons lime juice, divided
- 2 cups mangos, cubed
- 1 jalapeño, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon grated lime zest
- 2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 can no-salt-added black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1/2 head iceberg lettuce
- No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste
Gently toss avocado with 1 tablespoon of the lime juice in a medium bowl.
Add mango and jalapeño and gently toss to combine. Set aside.
Whisk together remaining 2 tablespoons lime juice, zest, cilantro, no salt seasoning and pepper in a large bowl.
Whisk in oil until thoroughly combined to make a dressing.
Add avocado mixture and black beans; toss gently.
Divide lettuce into “cups”, place some of the mango, black bean and avocado mixture into each.
Serve immediately.
Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute