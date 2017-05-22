Mango, Black Bean and Avocado Lettuce Cups

  • 2 ripe avocados, cubed
  • 3 tablespoons lime juice, divided
  • 2 cups mangos, cubed
  • 1 jalapeño, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon grated lime zest
  • 2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 can no-salt-added black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1/2 head iceberg lettuce
  • No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

Gently toss avocado with 1 tablespoon of the lime juice in a medium bowl.

Add mango and jalapeño and gently toss to combine. Set aside.

Whisk together remaining 2 tablespoons lime juice, zest, cilantro, no salt seasoning and pepper in a large bowl.

Whisk in oil until thoroughly combined to make a dressing.

Add avocado mixture and black beans; toss gently.

Divide lettuce into “cups”, place some of the mango, black bean and avocado mixture into each.

Serve immediately.

