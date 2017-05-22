Macs a la Mode

What could be better than fresh macarons? Stuffing them with ice cream, of course! That's exactly what Jenna Parker is doing. She created Macs a la Mode and shows us how to put together some of her favorite flavor combinations, including fruity pebble, brownie, and orange dreamsicle. Follow them on Instagram here. 