What could be better than fresh macarons? Stuffing them with ice cream, of course! That's exactly what Jenna Parker is doing. She created Macs a la Mode and shows us how to put together some of her favorite flavor combinations, including fruity pebble, brownie, and orange dreamsicle. Follow them on Instagram here.
Macs a la Mode
-
