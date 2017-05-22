Bridal hair ideas & tips to make your style last

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jennifer Johnson from Pro Do gives us tips on picking the perfect bridal hairstyle.

Choose a style that:

1. You are comfortable wearing

2. Can be accomplished with your hair type/texture (or get clip in extensions)

3. Compliments your dress (if has a great back, wear it up or to the side/ if it`s an antique look vs modern- choose the hairstyle accordingly.

• Wash your hair the day before an up do.

• Wear a button/zip up shirt so you don`t ruin your Do.

You can follow them on Instagram for hair inspiration @pro_do