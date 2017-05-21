3 Questions with Bob Evans: Vicki Varela talks tourism in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah: Life Elevated.
That's the theme of Utah's vigorous effort to attract tourists to the state, and by all accounts the campaign is working very well.
In 2014, travelers spent nearly $8 billion in Utah and generated more than a billion dollars in tax revenue. This week Bob Evans sat down with Vicki Varela, the managing director of Utah's Office of Tourism, to ask 3 Questions about this major industry in the Beehive State.
- What are some of the out of the way places in Utah that get less traffic than the more popular destinations like Arches or Zion National Parks?
- How much do Utah's liquor laws really affect tourism?
- A recent study indicated that members of the LDS Church feel the tourism industry has greater sway with the Utah legislature than the LDS Church does: Is that how you see it too?
For the extended interview with Varela, see below: